MEMPHIS, TN -- James Lonnie Shelton, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Services will be on Friday October 16, 2020 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday October 16, 2020 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home of Ripley, MS. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemtery.

