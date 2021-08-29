John Dewrell Shelton, 57, resident of Alcorn County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Saturday evening, August 28, 2021. Funeral Services honoring the life of Dewrell will be at 10 Am Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Lebanon Baptist Church in Tippah County. Bro. Jack Whitley will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Dewrell was born January 17, 1964 in Tippah County, the son of the late John H and Gladys Michaels Shelton. He was a graduate of Kossuth High School and was employed with the Alcorn County Public School as long as health permitted. On January 20, 2007, he married his beloved wife, Pam Henderson Shelton who survives. Together they attended both Lebanon Baptist Church and New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Collecting ball cards, fishing, and sports, were favorite pastimes. A kind and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Dewrell will be remembered for his passion of farming, which included taking care of his much loved farm animals, studying his bible, and sharing every opportunity with his large family. Visitation will continue from 8 AM until service time at Lebanon Baptist Church. In addition to his wife of 14 years, Dewrell is survived by one daughter, Ashlee Garrett (Adam) of Corinth, three sisters, Barbara Mauney (Kyle), Regina Studdard (Billy Wade), Paulette Childs (Gary Lee), four brothers, Doc Shelton (Connie), Lanny Shelton (Karen), Donald Shelton (Angela), all of Tippah County and Ronald Shelton of Henderson, TN, his mother in law, Betty Henderson of Iuka, and a host of niece, nephews, and many friends. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Lewis and a niece, Lana Graves. The family request memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unpredictable times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family requests that everyone wear masks and social distance six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dewrell's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
