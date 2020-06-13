CAROLINA COMMUNITY -- Katheryn Shelton, 90, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Keyes Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Shelton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

