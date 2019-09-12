TUPELO -- Len Shelton, 74, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegeus, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Cesterville Baptist Church Cemetery.

