Ruth Berryhill Shelton was born in Tupelo on May 26, 1934 to the late Rev. Ike Berryhill and Evelyn Farris Berryhill, a legendary East Tupelo Baptist ministerial family. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Ruth rejoined the thousands of animals her life passion saved, fostered, nurtured, and loved in the Rainbow Heaven. Ruth's earthly pilgrimage was 86 years and 14 days. She was born and grew up in east Tupelo, was educated in the Tupelo Public Schools, and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1951. She married the late Tupelo Attorney,-Billy W. Shelton, on Dec. 31, 1951, a marriage of 60 years before his death on August 15, 2011. She furthered her education at the University of Mississippi. Ruth grew up loving the outdoors and all God's creation. She found her passion over 40 years ago when she and Billy founded the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, which has now grown into one of the most successful animal rescue facilities in the South. Ruth served as the first director. A selfless and dedicated woman whose determination, positive attitude, courage and compassion propelled her throughout life, Ruth lived by the credo that animals were "of God" and should be cared for just as humans. She and Billy founded Spay, Inc., a non-profit organization devoted to spaying and neutering pets whose owners do not have the resources to pay. The Shelton home became a haven for literally thousands of animals over the years, including sheep. Attending sheep shows became a beloved pastime for the family. A quiet, small in stature lady, Ruth's heart was large and generous. She was a member at East Heights Baptist Church, for which her father was pastor for years and where she often played piano and organ. After moving to the farm on Birmingham Ridge, the Sheltons frequently attended Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. Ruth Shelton's living was not in vain. She will long be remembered for her extraordinary generosity to animals and people. Per Ruth's request, there will be no public service or visitation. Private burial will take place in the Shelton family plot at Priceville Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. In addition to a grateful community, Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Sherrie Howell Dickerson and her husband, Buddy, of Tupelo, and a son, Barry W. Shelton and his wife, Amy, of Madison; her grandchildren, Rocky Howell (Kacy) and their children, Bo and Brody, all of Ecru, Jospeh Howell (Heather) and their children, Kingston and Reese, all of Baldwyn, and Brandon Shelton, Addie Shelton and Molly Shelton; a sister, Sue Berryhill Howard of Tupelo; and several fur babies and other animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy, and a sister, Margaret B. Yarborough. Memorials may be made to Spay, Inc., 669 Highland Park Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801, or East Heights Baptist Church, 205 Lake St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Please share condolences and appreciation for Ruth's remarkable life at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
