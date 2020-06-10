BIRMINGHAM RIDGE -- Ruth Berryhill Shelton, 86, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her Daughter's Residence in Tupelo. Services will be on There will be no public services. A full obituary will follow om Friday. Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church 205 Lake, Tupelo, MS 38801 and Spay, Inc. 669 Highland Park Dr., Tupelo, MS 38801. at ..

