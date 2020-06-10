Woodland-James "Hinton" Shempert, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home in Woodland. He was born November 27, 1937 in Chickasaw County to the late James Oliver Shempert and Ruby Hinton Shempert. He was a Veteran and a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston where he served as a Deacon, Member of the Youth Committee and Building Committee along with many others over the years. He was actively involved in both Home and Foreign Missions. A champion for others, he was also a member of the Disaster Recovery Team. He loved to sing in his church and traveled to many other area churches to sing and share his love of and joy in the Lord. Services will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Bro. Daniel Heeringa. Burial will be in Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Houston. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by three sons; Ricky Shempert of Ripley, Jeff Shempert of Clinton, TN, Scott Shempert (Peggy) of Houston; two daughters, Angela Shempert of Woodland and Teresa Shempert of Mobile, AL; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two sisters, Annette Bonds of Houston and Julia Muse of Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Shempert and Ruby Hinton Shempert; his wife, Jerri Kelso Shempert; a son, Tony Coleman; a grandson, Jon Horn. Pallbearers will be David Smith, Bart Munlin, Doug Dobbs, Jacob Shempert, Stanley Hamby and Jimmy Sanderson. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston Thursday, June 11, 2020. Donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Disaster Recovery Team, 201 West Madison Street, Houston, MS 38851. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
