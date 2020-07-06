ABERDEEN -- Ester Shepard, 72, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Thurs- 9 July 2020 at 1 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on one hr prior to services at oddfellow Rest Cemetery-Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for updates.

