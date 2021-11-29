Daniel Bryan "Shep" Shepherd, 89, saw Jesus face to face and was reunited with his sweet wife on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Born on May 1, 1932, in Bolivar County, MS, he was a son to the late Fletcher Bryan and Lettie Florence Smith Shepherd. Shep grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Wren High School. After High School he played AAA Baseball in Texas and the surrounding states. In January of 1953, he began serving our great country in the United States Army, at which time he fought in the Korean War while stationed in Germany and served in the Reserves. He then furthered his education by obtaining a degree in Business and Accounting from Mississippi State University. A great provider, Shep initially worked for Dryden Truck Bodies, later owned and operated the Atlas Truck Body Manufacturing Company, and lastly he worked and retired from Douglas and Lomason. He made many great friends through the years and he really enjoyed the dove cookings they had at "the shop". On August 2, 1957, he married the love of his life, Linda Joyce Blake, and together they shared over 65 wonderful years of marriage. They loved to travel, spending time in Gatlinburg and the Smokey Mountains as well as Branson, Missouri. They were blessed with four daughters, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In life, besides his wonderful bond with his wife, he cherished his daughters and they would tell you that he was the best dad a girl could have. He was patient as he had to chase them around and entertain them for many years. Every year the family took a weeklong vacation, sometimes out of state, other times at Pickwick where they would camp and water ski. Oftentimes, he would manage to include several games at the MLB parks in the vacation itinerary. Loving and faithful, he was a rock solid husband, and wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather who was their biggest fan, always attending the sports events. Shep was passionate about helping others, always the first to help others, and he walked out his Christian faith daily. He was a member of Central Grove Baptist Church and later joined New Hope Baptist Church in Smithville. He made many friends through the years, both at church and in the community. Shep loved "going to the bottom" and "floating the river" with his buddies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and anything outdoors. A member of Ducks Unlimited and the "Wren Bottom Boys", Shep was an avid wildlife conservationist. A few of his friends included Jimmy Flaherty, Eddie Wamble, Jimmy Callihan, Dub Harlow, Billy Wayne Pearson, Richard Harlow, Jimmy Harlow and Richard Pearson. Hunting for anything, including squirrels, was always a lot of fun and many stories were told around the camp in "the bottom". Above all, Shep was a family man who cherished everyone close to him, especially his family. They all consider themselves blessed to have such a wonderful man in their life as a great role model. He will be missed yet his loved ones have peace knowing that he is completely healed and in the presence of the Lord. Shep is survived by his daughters, Lisa Gentry (Art), Amory, Janet Cavalier (Ronnie), Rocky Mount, NC, Missy Lamm (Mike), Wilson, NC, and Patti Boozer (Jeff), Amory; grandchildren, Jill Hildreth, Brian Thornton, Paige Murphy, Lanson Browning, Shepherd Browning, Hunter Browning, Josh Lamm, Ches Lamm, Taylor Ann Boozer, JJ Boozer, Aaron Gentry, and Shelley Gentry; great-grandchildren, Annalyn, Wyatt, Emmett Hildreth, Kody and Kooper Thornton; Daisi, Finn, Penelope Murphy; Blake and Charlie Browning; Dawson Browning; Cash, Miles, and Daniel Lamm; many nieces and nephews and many special friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Joyce Blake Shepherd; sisters, Juanita Lang, Nellie Sullivan; and brother, Billy Shepherd. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory. Pallbearers being Brian Thornton, Lanson Browning, Shepherd Browning, Hunter Browning, Josh Lamm, Ches Lamm, JJ Boozer and Taylor Ann Boozer. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Sullivan, Van Miles, Stephina Fowlkes, Vincent Miles, Sandi Shepherd Liles, Cindy Schrak, and Aaron Gentry. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Friends Respite Center, Third Street and First Avenue, Amory, MS 38821. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
