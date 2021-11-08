Linda Joyce Blake Shepherd, 80, finished her course on this earth and met her Savior face to face on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Born on September 9, 1941, in Eldridge, AL, she was the daughter to the late Melvin Chester Blake and Lillie Mae Miles Blake. Linda grew up in Monroe County and attended Amory High School. She was a proud member of the Panther Marching Band and made many great lasting friendships throughout her high school years. She completed the Certification Program from The American School of Food Service Association and shortly thereafter became the Manager of the Amory High School Cafeteria. For many years, through her servant heart, the youth she fed became like her very own children and she was known as "Mamaw Shep" or "Mamaw Linda". She cherished the relationships built with the children through the years. Linda worked there until she retired to spend more time with family. On August 2, 1957, she married her prince charming, Daniel Bryan "Shep" Shepherd, and together they shared over 65 wonderful years of marriage. They were immensely blessed by God with four daughters, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a Christian, loved the Lord, and through the years she was a member of both Trace Road Baptist Church as well as New Hope Baptist Church in Smithville. There was not a better grandmother around, as she loved her grandkids and greats, enjoyed cheering them on at sporting events, and she would do anything for them. Her daughters know that God gave them a gift of a loving mother. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling to Branson and Gatlinburg, with her husband and friends, where they watched many shows. She collected Beanie Babies and loved to wear beautiful jewelry. She enjoyed Celtic and Bluegrass music as well as solving the world's problems as she shelled peas and butterbeans. Linda was a whiz at working seek-a-word puzzles and always enjoyed a good book, visiting the Amory Library on a regular basis. There are no words to describe all that she meant to her family and friends as well as all the youth she touched through the years. Her family has peace knowing that she is waiting for them to join her in Heaven someday. Linda is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Bryan "Shep" Shepherd, Amory; daughters, Lisa Gentry (Art), Amory, Janet Cavalier (Ronnie), Rocky Mount, NC, Missy Lamm (Mike), Wilson, NC, and Patti Boozer (Jeff), Amory; grandchildren, Jill Hildreth, Brian Thornton, Paige Murphy, Lanson Browning, Shepherd Browning, Hunter Browning, Josh Lamm, Ches Lamm, Taylor Ann Boozer, JJ Boozer, Aaron Gentry, and Shelley Gentry; great-grandchildren, Annalyn, Wyatt, Emmett Hildreth, Kody and Kooper Thornton; Daisi, Finn, Penelope Murphy; Blake and Charlie Browning; Dawson Browning; Cash and Miles Lamm. In addition to her parents, Ches and Lillie Mae Blake, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rusty and Pernie Miles; Trudy and Archie Blake. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, November, 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, with pallbearers being Brian Thornton, Lanson Browning, Shepherd Browning, Hunter Browning, Josh Lamm, Ches Lamm, JJ Boozer, Taylor Ann Boozer, and Aaron Gentry. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Sullivan, Van Miles, Stephina Fowlkes, Vincent Miles, Sandi Shepherd Liles, Cindy Schrak, and Steve Stockton. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to First Friends Respite Center, Third Street and First Avenue, Amory, MS 38821.
