Phyllis Welsh Shepherd, 93, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her daughter's house in Eads, TN. She was born September 25, 1926 to the late Joseph Welsh and the late Mary Garry Welsh. She was a dedicated mother and was a homemaker all of her life taking care of her family and extended family members. She was a member of Plainview Church of Christ where she and her loving husband were very involved in the Lord's work without anyone ever knowing. A private graveside service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Ministers Tom House and Windell Fikes officiating. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Juan) Boquet of Eads, TN, Joan (Jerene) Fikes of Fulton, Cristina (Don) Donley of Ocean Valley, CA; granddaughters: Sherry (Steve) Allsup of Georgetown, TX, Tracy (John) Anderson of Eads, TN, Marsha (Greg) Jones of Tupelo, MS, Leah (Andrew) Case of High Springs, FL; grandsons: Paul (Danea') Boquet of Vilseck, Germany, Lee Boquet of Eads, TN; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Canine; brother, Barney (Nannette) Welsh both of CA. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Edward Shepherd; brothers: Edward Welsh and Joe Welsh. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
