Linda Sue Shepherd, 72, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Our fun loving, redheaded Sue was born in Tupelo, August 15, 1947 to Cyrus Tapscott and Jewel Anderson Roberts and was raised in Nettleton. On July 20, 1979, she married Clarence Macon Shepherd; they recently celebrated 41 years of marriage. After receiving her bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi, Sue began her passion of teaching in 1968 and later earned her Master's degree in Education from Ole Miss. Sue was board certified and enjoyed a fulfilling career as an educator within the Tupelo Public School System for 36 years. Teaching was such a huge part of who she was that even after retiring from teaching full-time, she continued working in education as a consultant and tutor. She had been active in different clubs and organizations throughout her life, including: Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Mary Stewart Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sanctuary Hospice Ladies Auxiliary. A woman of great faith, Sue was an active, faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. At different times during her 38 year membership, she was blessed to serve as an Elder, teach Sunday School, be active within Presbyterian Women and be part of the hand bell choir. Everything Sue pursued, she committed to completely. Sue was always found with a smile on her face paired with her larger than life personality and contagious laughter. Survivors include her husband, Clarence; two children, Justin Flaherty and his wife, Jenny and Sally Kate Collins and her husband, Tatum all of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Cyrus and Abigail Flaherty and Shepherd Collins all of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends and students. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Jewel Roberts; and sister, Sylvia Chaney. Private family services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802 for the Sue Shepherd Memorial Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
