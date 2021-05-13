Jack Jenkins Sherman, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born on December 18, 1927 in Hattiesburg to the late Charles Thomas and Onie Margaret Jenkins Sherman. Jack was a graduate of Hattiesburg High School. As WWII was in the last stages, Jack joined the United States Marine Corp and immediately went to Paris Island for boot camp. After there he was attached to the 2nd Marine Air Wing and spent considerable time sailing on board a Navy support vessel in the North Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. After his time in the service, Jack earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University. It was during this time that he would marry the absolute love of his life, Amy Janelle Pearson. They would spend the next 47 years together until her death in 1997. After college he worked for the State of Mississippi as an Agriculture Inspector. In 1959, Jack began a career that would span the next 50 years and the presidencies of Eisenhower to Clinton at the Columbus Air Force Base, retiring as Safety Manager. More than anything, he loved his family. He would recollect and tell stories of his many beloved family trips to the beach, coaching and umpiring his children in little league softball and baseball. At an early age, Jack devoted himself to the service of the Lord and dutifully served most of his adult life at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen. He held many positions including singing in the choir and teaching Sunday School. He is survived by his daughters, Leigh Sherman (Chuck) of Lake Havasu City, Az and Shannon Sherman Robertson (James) of New Orleans; his son, Jack Sherman (Ronda), Nashville; son in law, Nick Valsamakis of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Elaina Baggett, Erik Sherman, Alexis Hood, Jane Sherman and Lila Robertson; great grandchildren, Sam and Sawyer Baggett, Matthew Hood and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Valsamakis; sisters, Blanche Tierney, Clarice Barron and Margaret Herzberg. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen with Rev. Frank Davis and Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating. Burial will follow in Newton, MS at the Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Sherman, James Robertson, Chuck Gaccione, Keith Baggett, Erik Sherman and Jonathan Hood. Visitation will be on Friday evening at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 5-7 PM. Mr. Sherman will lie in state at St. Mark on Saturday morning from 10 am until the service hour at 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Newton Masonic Cemetery C/O Bank First, P.O. Box 120 Newton, MS 39345.
