Bro. Johnny S. Sherrill (90) passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a Baptist preacher for a number of years and a retired teacher and principal of many different schools in Mississippi. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean conflict. He loved people, sharing the gospel, being outdoors, taking care of the land and singing and dancing with his grandchildren. He was a very loving, happy and outgoing person. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis, who could bring a smile to his face at any given time. A memorial service to honor the life of Bro. Johnny will be 2 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Rollins and Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service. Bro. Johnny was laid to rest on September 6, 2020 in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Eunice Mae Bennett Sherrill of Marietta; his loving daughters, Shelaine Church (Bruce) of Booneville and Johnette Rollins (Joe) of Greenville, SC; his sister, Louise Durkin of Los Angeles, CA; his special grandchildren, Anna Jones (Eric) of Booneville, Kelsey Garrett (Chris) of Pelzer, SC, Caitlin Hedrick (Roy) of Anderson, SC and Calvin Rollins (Celia) of Greenville, SC; his precious great-granddaughter, Mae Ellis Jones; his brother-in-law, Elbert Ray Bennett of Marietta; his nephew, Prentiss Bennett (Anneliesa) of Marietta; his special great-nephew, Landry Bennett and other loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Money and Mary Frances Sherrill and his sister, Nellie Walden. All CDC Guidelines will be followed. Facial coverings will be required to attend the service. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
