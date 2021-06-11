Marla Joy Sherrill, 54, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15th 5PM until memorial service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

