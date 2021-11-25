Brenda Richey Shetler, 79, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany, MS, after a brief battle with Covid accompanied by complications from pneumonia. Brenda was born on September 30, 1942, to the late Mike and Helen Bickerstaff Richey, beloved East Tupelo citizens. She grew up in Tupelo, attending Lawhon School and was an active member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church until she moved to Nashville TN in 1983. Brenda owned Brenda's Beauty Shop in East Tupelo for many years where she enjoyed helping and visiting with her many customers, who were also her friends. In December 1983, she married her soul mate and love of her life, Joseph Shetler. They lived in Nashville TN where she had a brief time of working with US Airways in reservations. But mostly ,she enjoyed being a homemaker caring for her family. Brenda loved sewing, quilting, crocheting and crafts and has made many special friends while enjoying these hobbies. She will be leaving behind many special handmade treasures of hers for her beloved family. She loved spending time with her family and extremely enjoyed loving on her 5 great-grandchildren. Anyone that knew Brenda loved her. She will be missed by so many. Brenda leaves behind 2 of her children, Melanie Adkins (James Reeves) of Saltillo and Michael Johnson (Faith) of Pontotoc; her son-in-law, Frederick Flatt of Tupelo; 7 Grandchildren, Bryan Flatt (Brook) of Hendersonville, TN; Jordan Flatt (Audrey) of Tupelo; Tamara Parker (Ben) of Tupelo; Brandon Johnson (Breauna) of Pontotoc; Marissa Fowler (Thomas) of Pontotoc; Michaela Mizell (Brian) of Bangor, ME; Andrew Adkins of Murfreesboro, TN. 5 beloved Great-Grandchildren, Julia Flatt, Olivia Flatt, Killian Parker, Atticus Parker and Swayze Johnson; her Brother, Charles Richey (Jeannie) of Tupelo and many very special nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Shetler, who died February 11, 2017 and her daughter Michelle Flatt, who died September 23, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, November 28, at 3pm, at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her pastor, Bro. Matt Powell, officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and permanently archived here after. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
