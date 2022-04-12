Bobby L. Shettles, 87, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Veteran's Home in Oxford. He was a past employee of Ryder Truck Lines and he retired as a truck driver. He enjoyed country music, dancing, watching westerns and war movies. Bobby loved visiting people and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and he was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Sherman cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Taylor of Hernando; (4) sons, Gary Shettles (Debra) of Nesbit. Jerry Shettles of Sheffield, AL, Bobby Joe Shettles (Melody) of Memphis and Jason Shettles (Shelia) of Byhalia; sister, Debbie Phillips (Kevin) of Saltillo; (10) grandchildren; (19) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thurman Shettles and Parker Lee Moore Cude; wife, Dorothy JoAnn Shettles; daughter, Karen Shettles. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Friday from 11:00 until service time at 1:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
