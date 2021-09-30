Charles Glen Shettles 74, died on September 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1947, in the Etta community to John Tommy Shettles and Cora Hearn Shettles. He was a member of West Tallahatchie Baptist Church. He was a retired construction worker and served in the National Guard. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of Magnolia Fox Pen where he loved to run dogs. He loved his family and friends very much. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at West Tallahatchie Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Will Carpenter, there will be an hour visitation before the funeral. Visitation will be on Friday, October 1, 2021 at United Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 53 years Martha McCain Shettles; one son Scotty Shettles of New Albany; two daughters Tina Harkness (Bryan) of Etta; Windy Faulkner (Bart) of New Albany; six grandsons Brandon Harkness of Etta; Austin Harkness of New Albany; Calub Merritt (Hope) of Dumas; Mitchell Shettles of New Albany, Braden Shettles of New Albany; Olen Faulkner of New Albany; one grandaughter Lorabell Faulkner of New Albany; four great grandchildren; one sister Cora Evelyn Jackson (E.C.) of Etta; one brother Bobby Shettles of Etta. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cora Shettles; three brothers Pete Shettles, Tommy Lee Shettles, Lawrence Shettles and one sister; Elsie Bramlett. Pallbearers will be his grandsons Brandon Harkenss, Austin Harkness, Walker Harkness, Calub Merritt, Braden Shettles, Olen Faulkner. Memorials may be made to West Tallahatchie Baptist Church or the Gideon Ministry. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
