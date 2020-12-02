Dorothy Jean Shettles Stewart Lowrey, 86, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Pontotoc Extended Care in Pontotoc. She is survived by her children, Teri Vogler (Randy), John Stewart III (Vickie), Mike Stewart (Estha), and Sam Stewart; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter, Chloe; her sister, Vera Hurst; her brother, Lewis "Butch" Shettles; niece, Katrinka Legg; and daughter-in-law, Donna Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and E.V. Shettles and her sister, Peggy. Services will be Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Mike Daniels officiating. Burial will follow Eddington Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, December 4th 11AM until service time.
