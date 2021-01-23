Tommy Lee Shettles, 79, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 6, 1941 in Union County to John Tommy and Cora Hearn Shettles. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was a Mason. He loved hunting and fishing. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his graveside service in honor of his service to his country. He is survived by a sister, Cora Jackson (E.C.); two brothers, Charles Shettles (Martha) and Bobby Shettles; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Pickens Shettles; a sister, Elsie Bramlett; and two brothers, Guy Shettles and Lawrence Shettles. Mr. Shettles's nephews will serve as his pallbearers. The family request that memorial donations be made Health Care Foundation, Inpatient Hospice, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801 For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.