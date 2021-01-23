Tommy Lee Shettles, 79, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 6, 1941 in Union County to John Tommy and Cora Hearn Shettles. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was a Mason. He loved hunting and fishing. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his graveside service in honor of his service to his country. He is survived by a sister, Cora Jackson (E.C.); two brothers, Charles Shettles (Martha) and Bobby Shettles; and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Pickens Shettles; a sister, Elsie Bramlett; and two brothers, Guy Shettles and Lawrence Shettles. Mr. Shettles's nephews will serve as his pallbearers. The family request that memorial donations be made Health Care Foundation, Inpatient Hospice, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801 For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
