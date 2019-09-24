VINA, AL -- Sandra L. Shewbart, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Tuscumbia, AL. Services will be on Thursday, September 26, 2 p.m. at Halltown Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and she will lie in state Thursday, September 26, 1-2 p.m. at Halltown Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Burnout Cemetery, Vina, AL.

