Mary Agnes Shields, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at NMMC- Gilmore in Amory. She was born to the late Therman Bell and Carrie Jones Bradford on August 25, 1935 in Vance, Alabama where she grew up and attended school. She moved her family to Amory in 1961 and began a career at Amory Garment that would span over 41 years of service. Agnes was a master seamstress and enjoyed doing alterations for the public for many years. With talented hands and a passion for quilting, she enjoyed her time with her quilting club and her many friends who shared her same passion. She enjoyed camping with her husband in her younger years, later she enjoyed traveling with her cousins Barbara, Joyce and Helen. More than anything, she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren that were the apple of her eye, whom she spoiled immensely. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Becker Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Dianne Harrison (James) of Columbus; son, Richard Wayne Riffe (Dianna) of Kingsport, TN; stepdaughter, Tina Shields Ratliff (Dale) of AL; grandchildren, Mary Ann Gilliland (Jason), West Point and Greg Anthony Flood of Nettleton; great grandchildren, Slade Flood, Kadence Butler and Jacie Gilliland; cousins that she thought of likes sisters, Barbara Thompson, Joyce Finney, Virginia Oliver and Helen Beck; and a cousin that was just like a brother, Ralph Bell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Dean Rice, Louise Matthews and Ruth Hallman; brother, Larry Bell and a special friend, Tranny Cowart. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jimmy McFatter and Bro. Jason Green officiating. Burial will follow in the Amory Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Wayne Thompson, Frank Finney, Ralph Bell, Frank Carey Finney, Curt Bell and David Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby White, Richard Williams, James Rice and Curtis Rice. Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to the Becker Baptist Church Building Fund 52200 Hwy 25, Becker, MS 38825. Visitation will be on Friday afternoon at the funeral home from 5-8 PM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
