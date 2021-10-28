Rev. Gene Napoleon Shields, age 70, was born in Memphis, TN to the late Elton and Ruthie Mae Shields. He departed this life on October 26, 2021. He was a member of New Mt. Pleasant MBC in Middleton, TN. He attended school at the Bolivar Industrial School and graduated in 1968. He served his country in the United States Army on active duty. He worked for Dover Elevator and retired in 2014. He attended and graduated from American Baptist College in Jackson, TN. He was the proud pastor of Hopewell MBC in Yuma, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Martha Shields, one daughter, Tonya Johnson, six sons: Jermel Shields, Shoun Shields, Deon Shields, Calvin Crawford, Na Shields, and Damon Steele. Three brothers: James Shields, Thomas Shields, and James Harris. Three sisters: Margaret Taylor, Carolyn Jordan and Peggy Shields, fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 5p-7p at Hopewell MBC in Yuma, TN and Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 11a-12:30p at New Mount Pleasant MBC in Middleton, TN. A graveside service will follow on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1p at Middleton City Cemetery in Middleton, TN. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.