Ruby Yvonne Fowler Shields, 80, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home on Blue Ridge Rd. in Tremont. She was born October 24, 1941 to the late Eveard Fowler and the late Ounida Holland Fowler Barnes. She was a member of Gum church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her greatest joys were time spent with her family and friends and her church family. Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Brady Ramey and Bobby Fowler officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday July 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gum Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her sons: Ricky (Sandi) Shields of Booneville, MS, David Shields of Fulton, Mike (Pam) West of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brothers: Bobby (Lynn) Fowler, Jimmy (Gesa) Fowler, Brian (Sharon) Barnes, Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth L. Shields; brother, Charlie Fowler, sisters-in-law, Freddie Fowler, Denessa Barnes, Audrey Robinson; brother-in-law, Lewis Robinson, step-father, Bill Barnes Pallbearers are Nick Shields, Cole Shields, Dywane Shields, Dylan Shields, Timmy West, Corey West In lieu of flowers the family asked to make a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.