Bobby Wade Shirley, 80, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at his residence in the Northaven Community of New Albany with his loving wife, Phyllis Shirley, by his side. He was born February 20, 1939, in the Keownville community to Vernon "Pappy" Shirley and Zelia Owen Shirley before moving to and growing up in New Albany. Bobby was an accomplished musician in his youth. He and four fellow band members won many awards throughout the Mid-South and ultimately performed on the Memphis based television show Pride of The Southland. He went on to serve his country in the U. S. Army from 1961-1964 and then the U. S. Army Reserve until 1967. Bobby began his work life as a butcher at Daniel's Big Star in New Albany and then found his calling as a used car salesman for Ted Hobson Auto Sales for many years and then A & B Auto Sales. Lastly, prior to his retirement and years of self-employment, he worked in his later years for Union County Wrecker. Bobby was a hard-working man that loved his family and loved performing good deeds for people in need. He was also a true lover of life and enjoyed it to the fullest with his many pranks and shenanigans among his many friends. Most of all he cherished his time with his four grandchildren and they, in turn, cherished that time with him. He accepted Christ in 2016 and was baptized at Ingomar Baptist Church where he and Phyllis became members. Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Ingomar Baptist Church, 1415 CR 101, New Albany, MS. Funeral services honoring the life of Bobby Wade Shirley will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, with American Legion Post 72 providing military funeral honors. He is survived by his wife: Phyllis Matkins Shirley of New Albany; 2 sons: Robert Keith Shirley (Carol) of Collierville, TN., and Steven Mark Shirley (Pam) of Greenville, SC.; and 4 grandchildren: Andrew Nelson Shirley of Memphis, TN., Mary Morgan Shirley Gross (Chris) of Memphis, TN., Evan Cole Shirley of Greenville, SC., and Eric Neal Shirley of Columbia, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Audrey Shirley, George Shirley, Roy Shirley, and Vernon Shirley, Jr.; and 2 sisters: Azelle Roberts and Etoyle Jones. Pallbearers will be Gerald Brown, Alan Cousar, Allen Dunnam, Don Evans, David Grisham, Paul Hall, Ricky Robertson, and Bobby Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be American Legion Post 72. The family requests that any memorials may be made to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS., 38652. In honor of Mr. Shirley's service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
