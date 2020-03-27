Linda Jean Shirley Lane, 71, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She graduated from Enterprise High School, attended Shasta College, married Randy Lane on September 5, 1970, attended Simpson College, then went on to get her Masters degree from The University of Alabama and absolutely loved college football. Roll Tide! She inherited a love of books from her mom, Jeanie and shared that passion with her daughters, grandchildren, and greats. They knew her lap was always one for reading. She led missionettes, girl scouts, and retired as a teacher with TCPS.....but even before those titles she was teaching - from snow skiing to scuba diving. In the 1980s she and Randy owned a travel agency in Reno, NV and enjoyed traveling themselves, all over the world, especially Hawaii. She was a seamstress, quite the culinary artist, and made wedding cakes when someone she really loved was getting married. She supported Randy in all of his hobbies, passions, and ideas. She was a nurturer, which is evident in all the lives she touched, both emotionally and spiritually. She and her mother were inseparable, she was her daughters' best role model, and her church family was her support. Her nieces and nephews were additional daughters and sons. Randy had the privilege of being married to his best friend for almost 50 years. She was a member of Maple Drive Presbyterian Church. Linda is survived by her husband, Dr. Randy J. Lane; her mother, Jeanie Marie Shirley; her daughters, Rebecca Fischer(Matthias) and Brenda Lane; her grandchildren, Morgan Walker, Molly Kate Walker, Ryan Lane, August Fischer, and Afton Fischer; great grandchildren, Channing Bass and Lizzie Kate Bass, her mother-in-law, Margaret Lane; brothers, Carl Shirley and Jerry Shirley(Diana), goddaughter, Eileen Lee; and multiple nephews and nieces from all over the country. Linda is preceded in death by her father, Carl Albert Shirley; father-in-law, Clyde Columbus Lane, Jr.; sister-in-law, Terry; brothers-in-law, Ricky and Rodney Lane. There will be a graveside service Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11AM at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Craig Jones officiating. Pallbearers: Bruce McCoy, Robert Mitchell, Toby Winston, David Anderson, David Smith, and Ryan Lane. Honorary Pallbearers: Matthias Fischer, Carl Shirley, Jerry Shirley, Marcus Shirley-late nephew.
