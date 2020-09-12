Shirley Ann Black Shirley, 83, of the Macedonia Community, Union County, passed away on September 12, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Shirley lived a beautiful life, committed to her love of Christ and family. She was a living example of a dedicated wife, adoring mother and grandmother, and dutiful friend. Shirley was born on September 1, 1937, to Claude and Lillian Black. After graduating from Macedonia Attendance Center, she moved to Memphis, TN., where she began a career as a bookkeeper for Myers Brothers Pharmaceutical. Shirley married James Beale Shirley, her beloved husband of 63 years, and they had three children: Susan Shirley McClelland (Ben) of Oxford, MS., Ginger Shirley Harrell (Stephen) of Myrtle, MS., and James Beale Shirley, Jr., (Angela) also of Myrtle, MS. Shirley was a long-time member of the Macedonia Baptist Church where she diligently served for more than 50 years. She worked in Vacation Bible School, led Bible studies, participated in WMU and the Senior Citizen group, sang in the choir, and was a member of her treasured Women's Sunday School Class. Shirley ministered to the elderly of the community by visiting them weekly and faithfully delivering audio tapes of the Sunday service so they could enjoy the music and sermons each week. Shirley was predeceased by her parents: Claude and Lillian Black; three brothers: Pete Black, Holcomb Black, and James Black; three sisters: Ida Lou Redding, Blanche Garrison, and Clara Garrison; and her beloved husband: James Beale Shirley. Shirley is survived by her three children: Susan, Ginger, and Jimmy; ten grandchildren: Kevin Cooper (Brandi), Kellie McClelland, Ryan McClelland (Kelly), Brooke McClelland, Julie Harrell, Emily Turner (Austin), Wesley Harrell, Jacob Shirley, Savannah Shirley, and C J Shirley; and five great-grandchildren: Riley McClelland, Jack McClelland, Jon Collier Kidd, Reed Cooper, and Josie Cooper. Drive-by visitation will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. Her body will lie in state at the church from 1:00-1:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, in the sanctuary at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. The family would like to thank the committed doctors who have faithfully cared for their mother: Dr. Stephen Shirley and Dr. Brad Scott; and to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff in the hospice unit of the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church Music Ministry. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.............................
