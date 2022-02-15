Debra Jean McNeal Shoemaker, 66, left this world to reunite with her husband, DuWayne and daughter, Diana, on Tuesday, February 5, 2022. She was born July 20, 1955 to Samson McNeal Jr., and Myrtice Walters McNeal. Debra graduated from MSU with a BS degree in education and taught school for several years. Her and her husband, DuWayne, enjoyed the simple things in life, but most of all they enjoyed time spent with each other and their two grandchildren, Analyse and Jaycee. Debra was of Baptist Faith. Services for Debra will be the same as her husband's Thursday February 17, 2022 at 1:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Terry Lee Hall officiating. Visitation will also be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5pm till 8pm at United Funeral Service. She is survived by one son-in-law, Jeremy McMillen, two granddaughters, Analyse Delaney McMillen and Jaycee Kameron McMillen, and two brothers, James Edwards McNeal and Horace Lamar McNeal. She is preceded by her parents, her husband, Grover DuWayne Shoemaker, and her daughter, April Diana Shoemaker McMillen. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
