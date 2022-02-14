Grover DuWayne Shoemaker, 70, departed this life on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born October 27, 1951, to Grover Shoemaker and Ruby Lee Stegall Shoemaker. He had a BS in business and worked in Insurance Sales for many years. Mr. DuWayne was a huge football fan. He and his wife, Debra, watched many local high school games, and their favorite college games together. He and Debra loved to socialize and ate almost every meal out together. He also enjoyed fishing, and took lots of pride in showing off his biggest catch. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Services for Mr. DuWayne will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 1:00pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Terry Lee Hall officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm and Thursday from 12 noon till the start of the service, also at United. He is survived by his wife, Debra McNeil Shoemaker, a son-in-law, Jeremy McMillen, four brothers, David Shoemaker, Danny Shoemaker, Dolan Shoemaker, and Doyle Shoemaker, and two granddaughters, Analyse Delaney McMillen and Jaycee Kameron McMillen. He is preceded in death by his parents and only daughter, April Diana McMillen. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.