TUPELO - Shonda Rachae Clifton was born October 5, 1980 in Tupelo, MS. Shonda received her wings in knowing no more pain on June 3, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, Florida. Shonda was 40 years of age. She is survived by her parents Adele Clifton (Oneal) and Billy Clifton; sisters, Satari Clifton, Selena Clifton, and Christy Clifton, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held in Tupelo, MS at a later date. McDonald Funeral Home of Tampa, Florida is in charge of arrangements.
