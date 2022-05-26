Bran Bradley Shook, 51, passed peacefully into the Lord's arms Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born in Booneville on July 16, 1970. He was surrounded by his loving daddy and momma when he took his last breath. Bran was kind, polite, and precious to everyone, especially to his momma, who loved him dearly and assisted him in all of his needs and wants. He was a simple man who loved to attend gospel singings, play records, look at magazines, play with his furry friends, shop for treasures at flea markets, and visit with friends and family. Visitation will be Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral service will start at 4:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Ronnie Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jason Gordon, Luke Campbell, Clint Malone, Tyler Shook, Dylan Shook, Conley Campbell, Noah Campbell, and Levi Gordon. Bran is survived by his parents, Jimmy Wayne and Ann Huddleston Shook; brother, Harvey Shook (Amy) of Booneville; a sister, Lisa Hatfield (Ronnie) of Saltillo; nieces, Leslie Gordon (Jason) of Saltillo, April Campbell (Luke) of Saltillo, Kellyn Malone (Clint) of Muscle Shoals, AL; nephews, Tyler Shook (Bridget) of Belden, and Dylan Shook (Candace) of Booneville; and 10 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Marie Huddleston, Clyde Shook, and Jewell Sheffield. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
