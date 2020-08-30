David Darrell Shook, 56, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on November 27, 1963, to Chester Shook and Jane Johnson Shook. Mr. Shook drove a truck for many years. He enjoyed fishing, and loved his bulldogs. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Tuesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. The services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his brother, Michael Shook; two sisters, Brenda Ray and Pat Hall Burk (Rodger); and a very special friend, Penni Rutledge. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry Shook and Steven Shook; one niece, Mitzi Ray; and one nephew, Shane Hall. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
