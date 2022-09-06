Kimberly Ann Shook, 64, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on September 17, 1957, to Howard Mayo and Henrietta Benbow Mayo. She loved to sing, dance and spend time with her family. Kimberly enjoyed teaching Sunday school, sewing, arts, crafts and decorating her house to match the season or the holiday. Funeral services will be Friday, September 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be on Thursday night, September 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. David Krech will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jesus Name House of Prayer Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her love, Tommy Holder; daughter, Vickie Marie Shook; brothers, James Howard "Jimmy" Mayo, Jr. from Wisconsin and James "Gary" Mayo from Meridian; sisters, Mary Westby of Wisconsin, Joan Jackson (Donald) from Wisconsin, and Theresa Buckley from Booneville; grandson, Brett Oswalt; granddaughters, Aana Adams and Tiffany Harris (Eddie); great-grandson, Daniel Dawson; and great-granddaughter, Lydia Oswalt. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Austin Trinon Shook; son, Gabriel Mayo; daughter, Tina Oswalt; and grandson, James Pharr; father, Howard Mayo; mother, Henrietta McQuaid. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
