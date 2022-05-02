Mary Catherine Shook (91) passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was a member of The Vineyard Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed her flowers and reading. She was the mother of the church and her favorite bible verse was Proverbs 21. Services are Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at The Vineyard Church with Bro. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at The Vineyard Church. Catherine is survived by her son, Kenneth Shook (Sherry) of Booneville; her daughters, Sandy Holland (Jimmy) of Booneville, Neecy Arnold (Tracy) of Booneville and Sherry Tolar (Jackie) of Booneville; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Crawford Pierce and Maggie Shook; her sisters, Faye Murphy and Verda Stubblefield; her grandson, Jackie Tolar, Jr. and her great-great-grandson Nevaeh Lewis. Pallbearers are Roy Shook, Jake Broussard, Blade Jones, D.J. Lewis, Donnie Jaco, Lee Evans, Jeremy Tolar, Joshlyn Tolar and Tyler Clark.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.