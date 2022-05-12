Mary Magaline Shook, 75, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital, Iuka, MS. She was born in Cottonwood, AL and worked in retail sales. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church #2. Services will be Saturday, May 14, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Jerry Humphries officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband - James T. Shook; her step-son - Jeff Shook; two grandchildren - Abigail Shook and Luke Shook and a great-grandson - Hudson Shook. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Alvie "J.A." and Mary Sellers, an aunt, Katie Stone and her half-brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

