Reba Ann Shook, 81, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on July 3, 1939, to Leland Arliss Scott and Elsie Prather Scott. She enjoyed word search puzzles, watching TV, singing gospel music, and reading. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her son Justin; two brothers, Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown and Freddie Scott (Elaine) of Booneville; a sister, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN; and a sister-in-law, Helen Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Junior Scott; and brother-in-law, George Bailey.
