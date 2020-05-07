Rois D. Shook, 78, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born in Golden, MS and was a truck driver for more than twenty years. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 9, 12 p.m. at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are his wife - Emma Shook; eight children - Rachel Pendergraph, Cindy Parker (James), Walisa Jeffries (Jimmy), Gilbert Shook (Georgette), Mary Bearden, Sara Jenkins (Robert), Michael Bearden (Samantha) and Susan Shook (Pepper); seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and one brother - Eugene "Clois" Shook (Val). He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Shook and Mabel Howard. Pallbearers will be Nick Bearden, Jacob Bearden, Gilbert Shook, Brandon Shook, Jimmy Joyner and Pepper Gibson.

