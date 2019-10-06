BOONEVILLE -- Winnie Mildred Shook, 94, passed away Sunday, October 06, 2019, at Home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 at Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until service time Tuesday at the church. Kesler Funeral Home Is in charge of arrangements.

