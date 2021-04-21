Susan Simmons Short, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 22, 1963 to James Thomas and Mary Evelyn Bedford Simmons. Susan was a member of Furrs Baptist Church. She grew up in the Endville Community and attended church at Endville Baptist Church with her family, and was a 1981 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and attended North East MS Community College. Susan was Director of the Business Office at Mill Creek in Pontotoc, before her health failed. She enjoyed camping, boating and spending time with her granddaughter, Laura Beth. Services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel in Pontotoc, with Rev. Glen Reeder, Rev. Greg Herndon and Rev. Lance Pickens officiating; burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Short; a daughter, Emily Short Newell and husband, Jered; her mother, Mary Evelyn Simmons; her mother-in-law, Joan Short; three sisters, Patricia Lynn Wilson (Robert), Barbara Ann Bryant and Martha Jane Dye (Wayne); and a granddaughter, Laura Beth Newell. She was preceded in death by her father, her father-in-law, Wayne Short, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Steve Bryant. Pallbearers will be Will Vaughan, Chris DeVall, Keith Parker, Nick Dye, Scottie Harrison, Steve Russell and Rodney Hodge. Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Vaughan, Owen Vaughan, Kennon Parker, Eli Ward, Liam DeVall and Miles Dye. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Thursday and from 12 to 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice or to the North MS Health Services Foundation, C/O Cancer Care or Hospice Care, 830 South Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
