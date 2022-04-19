Robert Dale Shortnacy, 64, resident of New Albany, passed away Monday April 18, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. A memorial honoring the life of Mr. Shortnacy will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Mr. Shortnacy was born December 1, 1957, in Howell, MI, to the late Luther and Virgina White Shortnacy. He received his education from Ingomar High School and was employed in his earlier years, with Ramp Golf and Shark's Fish & Chicken in Memphis. A simple man, Mr. Shortnacy believed it was not how much you have, but enjoy what you do have. He found pleasure in electronics, such as remote-control airplanes, programs on the Discovery Channel and sharing time with his much-adored grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Craig Shortnacy and Corey Shortnacy, both of New Albany, and two grandchildren, Madison and Michael. He is preceded in death by one sister, one brother, and a granddaughter, Brooklyn. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralandcremation.com
