Susan Kay White Showalter, age 77, died Thursday, October 1, 2020 while at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo. She was born January 28, 1943 to Roy Ernest White and Susan Cordelia Hale White. Susan was a 1961 graduate of Neosho High School in Neosho, Missouri. She worked as a bank teller until she married Richard Leroy "Rick" Showalter on July 17, 1970. He was the love of her life and they were happily married almost 45 years before his death on February 1, 2015. Soon after their marriage they moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where they raised their two daughters. She played an active role in their school years as home room mother, band mom, soccer mom, any other team or club that needed help. She also worked as a part-time media center assistant in the public schools. She was an active community volunteer serving as President of the Jaycettes Club. After her husband Rick retired, they moved to Tupelo. Susan was an active member of First United Methodist Church where she especially enjoyed the music of the traditional service until her health began to fail. A private family Memorial Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson officiating. Inurnment will be in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include Susan's two daughters, Kristi Showalter Lake (Rick) of Tupelo, and Marcy Showalter Harrifeld (Doug) of Firth, NE; sister, Karen Hulsey (Bill) of Neosho, MO; grandchildren, Kalyn Lake, Stephen Lake, Addison Harrifeld and Hunter Harrifeld; Tammye Halliburton Edwards and her sons, John and Riley of Baird, TX; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in memory of Susan Showalter to the Alzheimer's Association, MS Chapter, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1, Jackson, MS 39216 or First United Methodist Church Library, P.O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.