TUPELO -- Flora Harrell Shultz, 101, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:30 am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

