Flora Harrell Shultz, age 101, of Tupelo, MS passed away peacefully January 3, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Shultz was born on August 16, 1918 in Quitman, Mississippi to the late Arthur Leander Harrell and Eva Smith Harrell both of Quitman, Mississippi. Mrs. Shultz was a graduate of Brenau College, Gainesville, Georgia with a degree in Music, both piano and voice. She loved music and played both the piano and organ. She played the piano and sang for her Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church, where she was a member for many years. She enjoyed playing for her family as well as for her own pleasure. Mrs. Shultz also loved art and painted both portraits and still life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She always kept up with the latest fashion. Mrs. Shultz enjoyed an occasional round of golf with her husband Ralph at the Tupelo Country Club. She was blessed to celebrate her 75th wedding anniversary with her devoted husband, Ralph, and her 100th birthday with many loving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shultz and her granddaughter, Angela G. Maxwell. Mrs Shultz is survived by her daughters Pam Shultz Garrick (Gene) of Columbus, MS., and Jenny Shultz Irwin (David) of Tupelo, MS; grandchildren (David Maxwell), Lori Garrick Grant (Ricky), Jordan Irwin Justus (Nick) and Catherine Irwin Cross (Mike); great-grandchildren Reese (Emily) and Kadi Maxwell, Jayme, Harrison, and Macy Kate Grant, David Brayden Hauser, and James David Cross. The family wishes to thank her devoted caregivers -- Nellie Betts, Santerrica Berry, Glorious Brooks, Vernetta Brown, Nadine Evans, Tina Jones, and Sarah Terry. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:30 am with visitation starting at 10:30 am, all at Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo, MS, 400 West Jefferson Street, 38804, or Traceway Retirement Community, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS, 38801.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.