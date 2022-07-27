David Ray Shumpert, 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County on February 20, 1956 to parents James Wiley Shumpert and Lena (Richardson) Shumpert. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton area but had resided in Selmer, TN for the last four years. He retired as the Director of Supply Logistics at NMMC in Tupelo. He was of the Christian faith. David enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, wood working and spending time with family. Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral of Nettleton on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Benny Taylor and Bro. Roger Reece officiating. Burial will be at Gray's Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Wanda (Bullard) Shumpert, one daughter, Kim Smith (Justin), one son, Jim Shumpert (Miranda), two step-daughters, Chessy Turner (Brad), Mindy Houston (Jeff), two grandchildren, Waverly Smith, Alena Smith, four step grandchildren, Jake Turner, Reagan Houston, Ali Houston, Samuel Houston, one sister, Shirley McFadden and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Sherry Shumpert and one brother Michael Shumpert. Pallbearers will be Wayne Housley, William Forrester, Justin Smith, Brad Turner, Jake Turner and Earl Smith. Visitation will be one hour prior to service from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
