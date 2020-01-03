NETTLETON -- Dennis Wayne Shumpert, 63, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North mS Medical Center in tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 @12:00-Noon at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 @11:00A.M. at Pine Grove M. B. Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

