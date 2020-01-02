NETTLETON -- Dennis Wayne Shumpert, 63, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 @ 12:00A.M. at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4, 2019 one hour prior to service. at Pine Grove M. B. Church in Dorsey. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at National cemetery in Corinth, MS.

