Doris "Dot" Patterson Shumpert , 92, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She was born in MS on May 24, 1928 to parents John Patterson and Melva Black Patterson. She lived most of her life in Nettleton. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton First United Methodist Church. There will be a private family only service in the chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Jimmy Bryan will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Susan Schlicht (Robert) of Nettleton; two sons, Barry Shumpert of Saltillo, Kirk Shumpert (Courtney) of Mooreville; five grandchildren, Dallas Shumpert, Mac McGhin, Savannah Shumpert, Sharlee Shumpert, Sheridan Shumpert, two great grandchildren, Hayden Schlict, Cameron Schlict, three special caregivers, Connie Shumpert, Tina Bell and Jerri Warren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband H.P. "Hack" Shumpert, one grandson Shane Schlict. There will be no public visitation due to Covid-19. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
