DORSEY -- Dorothy Jean Shumpert, 79, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 12pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday at 11 am prior to service at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Community Funeral Directors are providing professional services. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.

