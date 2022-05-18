Dorothy Mae Manley Gauthier Shumpert departed this life for her life eternal with her Jesus on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. She had been a resident of the Reed Greenhouse at United Methodist Senior Services in Tupelo the last few years. Born Nov. 13, 1934 in Itawamba County, MS. to the James Larkin Manley and Hattie Mae Walley Manley, she spent most of her life as a housewife and homemaker. A member of the Nettleton Independent Methodist Church, Dorothy loved music especially Southern Gospel music, flowers, fishing especially at Grenada Lake, cooking and frying fish, traveling and loving on her grandchildren. an avid conversationalist, she was a die- hard Ole Miss fan. A service in music will be held today at 2 PM (Thurs.) at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with family friend, Ian Jackson, speaking. Burial will follow in Gray's Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Survivors include 2 daughters, Penelope "Patsy" Byrd of Shannon and Myra Diane Wheeler of Eggville; her grands, Melissa Murrell of Jackson, Tn, Shun White of Mooreville and April Dawn White of Shannon. 4 greats, Hope Murrell, T.J. Murrell, Shannon Murrell and Tevin (deceased). A special nieces, Kathy Bircket (Randy) and three other relatives, Karen Martin, Melanie Manley and Michael Manley. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Billy Manley, her parents and her husband, James Schumpert. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.