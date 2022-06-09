Jeanette Shumpert was born on June 3, 1960 to the late J.D. Shumpert and Mary Lee Davis Shumpert. On May 31, 2022 she was called home to be with the Lord. She attended school at Dorsey Grammar School, Fulton Jr High, and Itawamba Junior College where she graduated with an A.A. Degree. She worked at Richie Manufacturing, Prime Design, and Bauhaus Furniture as a sewer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at New Temple Church in Dorsey and visitation will be on today from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Dorsey with Rev Letoris Shumpert, officiating. She was a loving mother, a charming, beautiful sister, and a wonderful grandmother. She loved playing softball, dancing, and listening to blues music, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jeanette Shumpert leaves to cherish her memories to: her two sons, Jermaine (Ashley) Logan Mooreville; David Jones Jr of Fulton, and her four daughters Jasmine Shumpert of Tupelo, Jalan Shumpert of Tupelo, Jada Shumpert of Birmingham, AL, and Delisha Jones of Tupelo, A wonderful, loving spouse David Lee Jones Sr of Fulton,. Three sisters: Thelma Gibson, Fayenetter Shumpert, and Louise (Jimmy) Blair all of Dorsey, MS, and two brothers James (Amber) Shumpert and Joseph Shumpert of Fulton,. Six grandchildren: Justice, Jolie, Ezekiel, Ezari, Cali, and Jamari, and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Shumpert and Mary Lee Davis Shumpert. Her sister Margie Conner, two brothers Jerry Joe Shumpert Sr and Terry Wayne Shumpert. One son Jaquan Shumpert, and her grandparents Jim Shumpert, Annie Shumpert, PerLee Davis and Missouri Davis, and one nephew Jerry Joe Shumpert Jr.
